Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MDRRP)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ MDRRP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

