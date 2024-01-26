Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 3.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 6,118,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,478,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

