Melissa D. Smith Sells 41,107 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WEX opened at $206.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.69 and a 200-day moving average of $188.79. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $206.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in WEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 843,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.46.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

