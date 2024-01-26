Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Down 6.9%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 95,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 32,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Melkior Resources Stock Down 13.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

