Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26. 9,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- AI growth propels semiconductor stocks to new highs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Discover leads financial stocks higher, but is trouble lurking?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.