Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26. 9,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

