Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMGet Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26. 9,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.