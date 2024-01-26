Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Declares GBX 7.10 Dividend

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Merchants Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MRCH stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 541 ($6.87). 86,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,941. The company has a market capitalization of £795.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 540.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 531.33. Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 476 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 606 ($7.70).
About Merchants Trust
