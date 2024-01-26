Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Declares GBX 7.10 Dividend

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Merchants Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MRCH stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 541 ($6.87). 86,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,941. The company has a market capitalization of £795.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 540.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 531.33. Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 476 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 606 ($7.70).

Get Merchants Trust alerts:

About Merchants Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.