Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.10

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and traded as high as $161.78. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $161.78, with a volume of 38 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.