Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Merck KGaA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,790. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

