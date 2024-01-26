Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

