Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.