Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $404.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $242.00 and a 52-week high of $407.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.