Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 566 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

META traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.70. 6,300,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,666,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.