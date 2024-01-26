Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Down 4.9%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

MTAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

