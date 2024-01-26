Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metrics Income Opportunities Trust
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.