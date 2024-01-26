Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
