M&G Credit Income Investment (MGCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment’s previous dividend of $2.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Performance

LON:MGCI opened at GBX 95.51 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,903.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.60 ($1.25).

Get M&G Credit Income Investment alerts:

About M&G Credit Income Investment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.