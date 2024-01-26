MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.