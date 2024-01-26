Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.32. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 242.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination.

See Also

