Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,732. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.