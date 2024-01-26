Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 348.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.00 and a twelve month high of $407.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

