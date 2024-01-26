Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

MSHXF stock opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.65. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of C$26.91 and a 1-year high of C$26.91.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

