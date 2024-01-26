Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.