Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.