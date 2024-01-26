Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $83.42.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.