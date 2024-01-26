MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $400.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

