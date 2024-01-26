Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $13.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $602.50. 46,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,141. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $648.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.06 and a 200 day moving average of $528.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.