Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. 29,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. Monro has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Monro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $289,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

