Morgan Stanley Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $85.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush raised their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. 62,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

