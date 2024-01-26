Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MCBI remained flat at $18.65 during trading hours on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.