Mplx Lp (MPLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Mplx has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

Mplx stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 224,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mplx by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

