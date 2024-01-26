MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 490,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 958,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $1,564,513.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,596,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,307,299 shares of company stock worth $1,886,012. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MSP Recovery by 36.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,836 shares during the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. grew its position in MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.