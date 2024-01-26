M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

