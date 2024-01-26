M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. 450,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.