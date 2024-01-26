M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,198 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 20.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 183,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

