Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 45,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

