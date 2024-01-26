Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

