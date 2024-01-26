NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.83. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

