NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.83. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
