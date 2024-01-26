Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $133,457.28 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00.

Natera Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natera by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.