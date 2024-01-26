National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.58. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$37.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

