National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$166.89 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

