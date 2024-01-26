National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

National Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. 3,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Bank by 16.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in National Bank by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Bank by 25.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

