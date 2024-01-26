National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 215,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 159,073 shares.The stock last traded at $37.03 and had previously closed at $35.59.

The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBHC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in National Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 298,140 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

