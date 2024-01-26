Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Up 1,651.1% in January

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,651.1% from the December 31st total of 159,900 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

KITT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,008. Nauticus Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Nauticus Robotics had a negative return on equity of 2,774.34% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

