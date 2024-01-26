Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKTR. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

