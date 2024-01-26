Netflix, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the Internet television network will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.67.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $561.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $563.91.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

