Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Netflix also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $551.67.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $562.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.61. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $563.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

