NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.9 million.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.67. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetScout Systems

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 19.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 263.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.