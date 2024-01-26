Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,398,600.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $141.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.