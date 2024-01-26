New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

