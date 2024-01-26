New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
