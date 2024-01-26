New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of New Jersey Resources worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,668. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

